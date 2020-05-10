BlackRock Inc. Raises Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,662,142 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,946 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 10.45% of Monolithic Power Systems worth $780,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 7,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,328,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems increased its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 8,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeff Zhou sold 500 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total transaction of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,021,282. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Hsing sold 7,957 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.07, for a total transaction of $1,440,773.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,223,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $221,463,095.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,179 shares of company stock valued at $32,391,290 in the last quarter. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on MPWR. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $188.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $210.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Monolithic Power Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.22.

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $211.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a PE ratio of 86.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.24. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.84 and a twelve month high of $211.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $172.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $170.23.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $165.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.15 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business’s revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for consumer, computing and storage, industrial, automotive, and communications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers, monitors, automobiles, and medical equipment.

