SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 6,485 Shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

SG Americas Securities LLC lowered its position in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 65.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,477 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 6,485 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Alleghany were worth $1,921,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of Y. Norges Bank bought a new position in Alleghany in the 4th quarter worth $112,339,000. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 100.4% during the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,307,000 after purchasing an additional 38,417 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,908,000. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Alleghany by 129.2% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 35,781 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,764,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,529,000. 82.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $530.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $530.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $712.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.83 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter. Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. On average, equities analysts predict that Alleghany Co. will post 37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total value of $790,793.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $608.75.

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

