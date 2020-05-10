Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 1.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 25,240,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 314,234 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.10% of Trimble worth $803,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Trimble by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 35,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,026 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Trimble by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 14,801 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in Trimble by 147.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 13,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Trimble by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 512,081 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 86,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Trimble by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 212,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $6,756,000 after acquiring an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trimble from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Trimble from $48.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.63.

Trimble stock opened at $37.00 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $31.08 and its 200-day moving average is $38.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.97. Trimble Inc has a 1 year low of $20.01 and a 1 year high of $46.67. The company has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Trimble had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Ronald S. Nersesian sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,138,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 57,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,618,521.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 30,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.22, for a total transaction of $1,374,688.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 73,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,342,300.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 88,938 shares of company stock worth $4,005,430. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

