Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) PT Raised to $52.00

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target upped by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $51.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 20.95% from the company’s current price.

MNST has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Friday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Monster Beverage from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Monster Beverage from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.24.

NASDAQ:MNST opened at $65.78 on Friday. Monster Beverage has a 1-year low of $50.06 and a 1-year high of $70.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.78.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 26.07%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.50 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Monster Beverage will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Monster Beverage news, Director Benjamin Polk sold 13,002 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.65, for a total value of $840,579.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,102,747.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Thomas J. Kelly sold 75,180 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $5,041,570.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,749 shares in the company, valued at $2,598,507.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bank grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 60.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 5,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 65.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks, carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, and non-carbonated energy drinks primarily to bottlers and full service beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to authorized bottling and canning operations.

