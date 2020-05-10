Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,595,843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 46,359 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 11.12% of Alleghany worth $881,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 117.6% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 37 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Alleghany by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. acquired a new stake in Alleghany during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE Y opened at $530.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.83 and a beta of 0.65. Alleghany Co. has a 12-month low of $426.87 and a 12-month high of $847.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $530.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $712.84.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The insurance provider reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.95 by ($2.96). Alleghany had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Alleghany Co. will post 37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on Y shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Alleghany from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Alleghany from $900.00 to $850.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $608.75.

In other news, Director William K. Lavin sold 1,016 shares of Alleghany stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $778.34, for a total transaction of $790,793.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,026,019.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

