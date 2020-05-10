BlackRock Inc. Decreases Stake in WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its stake in shares of WP Carey Inc (NYSE:WPC) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,847,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 260,275 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.09% of WP Carey worth $862,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $967,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 13,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $774,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WP Carey by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,895 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jason E. Fox bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.03 per share, with a total value of $460,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,939,836.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Flanagan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $82.29 per share, with a total value of $82,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,717 shares in the company, valued at $388,161.93. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,785 shares of company stock valued at $838,178. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on WPC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WP Carey from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price target on WP Carey from $83.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on WP Carey from $92.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of NYSE:WPC opened at $62.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.77, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.80. WP Carey Inc has a 12-month low of $38.62 and a 12-month high of $93.62.

WP Carey (NYSE:WPC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $294.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.30 million. WP Carey had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WP Carey Inc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $1.04 dividend. This is an increase from WP Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. WP Carey’s payout ratio is currently 83.20%.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $17 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,163 net lease properties covering approximately 131 million square feet. For over four decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office and retail properties subject to long-term leases with built-in rent escalators.

