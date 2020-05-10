BlackRock Inc. Sells 3,335,545 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,339,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,335,545 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.51% of ONEOK worth $857,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Haverford Trust Co. increased its stake in ONEOK by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 3,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in ONEOK by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in ONEOK by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 74.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

In related news, CEO Terry K. Spencer purchased 27,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.03 per share, with a total value of $998,067.03. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 548,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,766,310.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman John William Gibson purchased 12,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.11 per share, with a total value of $496,697.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 932,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,455,956.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 156,887 shares of company stock worth $3,513,025. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

OKE stock opened at $31.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.16 and a 12-month high of $78.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.56.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 21.11%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, April 27th will be issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 24th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.94%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 121.82%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Tudor Pickering cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of ONEOK from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of ONEOK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $61.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.95.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Story: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.