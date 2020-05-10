Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO) by 1,074.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Nevro worth $1,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Nevro by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,974,055 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $297,347,000 after purchasing an additional 246,232 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its position in shares of Nevro by 76.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 4,723 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its position in Nevro by 1,336.8% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 38,464 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 35,787 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 74.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in Nevro during the first quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Nevro alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVRO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of Nevro from $153.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Nevro from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nevro from $130.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.08.

Shares of Nevro stock opened at $124.89 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.59. Nevro Corp has a 12-month low of $54.00 and a 12-month high of $148.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a current ratio of 6.79.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by $0.21. Nevro had a negative net margin of 21.36% and a negative return on equity of 40.67%. The business had revenue of $87.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.45) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Nevro Corp will post -3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Nevro Profile

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for the patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Recommended Story: What is a Special Dividend?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nevro Corp (NYSE:NVRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.