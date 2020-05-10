BlackRock Inc. Has $793.11 Million Holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Catalent Inc (NYSE:CTLT) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,266,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 581,951 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 10.43% of Catalent worth $793,110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CTLT. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Catalent by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Catalent in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Catalent in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalent during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000.

In related news, Director Gregory T. Lucier purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,900.00. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

CTLT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Catalent from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Catalent from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Catalent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens lifted their price objective on Catalent from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Catalent in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catalent has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.88.

NYSE CTLT opened at $71.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.80, a P/E/G ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 1.64. Catalent Inc has a 52 week low of $31.04 and a 52 week high of $73.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Catalent (NYSE:CTLT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.05. Catalent had a return on equity of 14.58% and a net margin of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $760.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Catalent’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent Inc will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc provides delivery technologies and development solutions for drugs, biologics, and consumer and animal health products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Softgel Technologies, Biologics and Specialty Drug Delivery, Oral Drug Delivery, and Clinical Supply Services. The Softgel Technologies segment formulates, develops, and manufactures prescription and consumer soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

