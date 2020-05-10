BlackRock Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE)

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 0.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,741,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 83,729 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 11.95% of CyrusOne worth $848,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CONE. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CyrusOne by 42.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 28,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after acquiring an additional 8,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in CyrusOne by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,612,722 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,155,000 after purchasing an additional 12,331 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in CyrusOne by 72.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 50,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after purchasing an additional 21,158 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in CyrusOne during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its position in CyrusOne by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 12,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $803,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 98.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CONE stock opened at $73.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.43. CyrusOne Inc has a 12 month low of $43.72 and a 12 month high of $79.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.44 and its 200 day moving average is $64.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $245.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.49 million. CyrusOne had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 3.32%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 25th. CyrusOne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.10%.

In other CyrusOne news, CFO Diane M. Morefield sold 13,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $1,024,217.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,024,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 5,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total transaction of $405,904.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,029 shares of company stock worth $3,195,142 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

CONE has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CyrusOne from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 212 Fortune 1000 companies.

