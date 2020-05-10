BlackRock Inc. Has $869.62 Million Stock Position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

BlackRock Inc. lowered its stake in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,298,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 519,305 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 14.14% of OGE Energy worth $869,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,573,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,775,000 after purchasing an additional 407,275 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,452,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $286,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,956 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,178,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $96,898,000 after purchasing an additional 111,580 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,099,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $93,358,000 after purchasing an additional 102,769 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of OGE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $86,007,000. Institutional investors own 66.66% of the company’s stock.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

OGE opened at $31.05 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of $23.00 and a 1-year high of $46.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.81.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported ($2.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($2.66). OGE Energy had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a positive return on equity of 10.50%. The company had revenue of $431.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a $0.3875 dividend. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.76%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $42.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. OGE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.71.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Andrea M. Dennis bought 1,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.51 per share, with a total value of $31,825.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $106,062.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that provides physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

Featured Article: Trade War

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.