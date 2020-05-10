First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Position Reduced by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,349,138 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 170,639 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.07% of First Republic Bank worth $933,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 100.9% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Allred Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Price Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. TheStreet upgraded First Republic Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Stephens raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $121.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on First Republic Bank in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.69.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $103.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $17.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.17. First Republic Bank has a 1 year low of $70.06 and a 1 year high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $916.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.80 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 10.64% and a net margin of 21.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

First Republic Bank Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

