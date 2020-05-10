BlackRock Inc. Has $940.02 Million Stock Position in Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA)

BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,688,692 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,883 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 6.26% of Okta worth $940,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKTA. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 5,160.0% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 263 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 62.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 644.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Okta by 577.8% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Okta by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

OKTA stock opened at $169.38 on Friday. Okta Inc has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $171.64. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.92.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 50.48%. The company had revenue of $167.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Okta Inc will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO William E. Losch sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.21, for a total transaction of $3,996,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,224,370.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Christopher K. Kramer sold 1,730 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.24, for a total transaction of $239,155.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,731.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 297,486 shares of company stock valued at $39,369,102 in the last ninety days. 14.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Okta from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Okta from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Okta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Okta presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.21.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products to manage and secure identities, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access their applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices with a single entry of their user credentials; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication, a product that provides an additional layer of security for cloud, mobile, and Web applications, as well as for data; Lifecycle Management, which enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; and API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs.It also offers customer support and training, and professional services.

See Also: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta Inc (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.