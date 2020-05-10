BlackRock Inc. Decreases Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,384,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 600,956 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Dover worth $955,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $118,840,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Dover by 505.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,787,000 after purchasing an additional 722,832 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Dover by 99.2% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,418,000 after purchasing an additional 533,306 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 70.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 994,260 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,458,000 after purchasing an additional 409,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Dover by 2,590.2% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,045,000 after purchasing an additional 292,750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover stock opened at $92.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.59. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 10.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dover Corp will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.05%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Dover from $127.00 to $99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine raised Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised Dover from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.00.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

