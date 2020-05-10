First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

First Business Financial Services Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises approximately 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 3,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. 64.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DIS. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group cut Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Imperial Capital dropped their price objective on Walt Disney from $118.00 to $107.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, UBS Group set a $114.00 price objective on Walt Disney and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.38.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $109.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s fifty day moving average is $100.20 and its 200 day moving average is $128.52. Walt Disney Co has a twelve month low of $79.07 and a twelve month high of $153.41. The stock has a market cap of $197.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.99, a PEG ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The entertainment giant reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $18.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.49 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.09% and a net margin of 6.88%. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

