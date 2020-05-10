Prudential PLC Sells 48,600 Shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Prudential PLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) by 62.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 48,600 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IAU. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Bell Rock Capital LLC bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IAU opened at $16.31 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $16.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.78 and its 200-day moving average is $14.93.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

