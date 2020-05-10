iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 80.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EWA. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.61. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 1-year low of $12.73 and a 1-year high of $23.54.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Story: The basics of gap trading strategies

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.