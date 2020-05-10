NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) Shares Bought by Prudential PLC

Prudential PLC raised its stake in NorthWestern Corp (NYSE:NWE) by 73.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,323 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in NorthWestern were worth $468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NorthWestern in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 113.4% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NorthWestern by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NorthWestern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $77.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Sidoti raised shares of NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of NorthWestern from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NorthWestern currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.29.

NorthWestern stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. NorthWestern Corp has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $57.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.29.

NorthWestern (NYSE:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.17). NorthWestern had a return on equity of 9.25% and a net margin of 14.89%. The firm had revenue of $335.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NorthWestern Corp will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.18%.

In other NorthWestern news, Director Jan Robert Horsfall sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.67, for a total transaction of $246,977.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,226.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.45, for a total transaction of $55,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,265 shares of company stock valued at $709,181. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

