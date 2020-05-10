Prudential PLC Makes New Investment in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AWR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $22,964,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 166,453 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,421,000 after acquiring an additional 72,960 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealt LLC acquired a new position in shares of American States Water in the fourth quarter worth $4,349,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 40.9% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 160,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after acquiring an additional 46,612 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of American States Water by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 245,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,302,000 after acquiring an additional 44,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Get American States Water alerts:

NYSE AWR opened at $75.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. American States Water Co has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $96.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 35.06 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.09.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.05). American States Water had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $109.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that American States Water Co will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.28%.

In other American States Water news, VP Bryan K. Switzer sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.57, for a total value of $31,428.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 9,007 shares in the company, valued at $707,679.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWR. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research boosted their target price on shares of American States Water from $79.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of American States Water from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of American States Water from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

American States Water Company Profile

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

Read More: Can individual investors take part in an IPO?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American States Water Co (NYSE:AWR).

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.