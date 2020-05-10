Prudential PLC Invests $486,000 in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of ALLETE by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,928,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 35,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,869,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in ALLETE by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ALE. Sidoti cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $61.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine cut ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut ALLETE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on ALLETE from $86.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ALLETE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

NYSE:ALE opened at $55.78 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.84. ALLETE Inc has a twelve month low of $50.01 and a twelve month high of $88.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.14. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total value of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $449,879.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

