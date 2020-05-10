Prudential PLC Has $514,000 Holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 16.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 763 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $514,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FISV shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $113.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Cfra lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $143.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.51.

Fiserv stock opened at $104.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fiserv Inc has a 1 year low of $73.50 and a 1 year high of $125.05. The company has a market cap of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.23.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Fiserv had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.20, for a total transaction of $3,080,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 398,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,062,305.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.30, for a total transaction of $1,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 365,537 shares in the company, valued at $36,663,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,000 shares of company stock worth $5,954,400. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

