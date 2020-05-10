Prudential PLC Increases Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,869 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $556,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,390,267 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $481,783,000 after buying an additional 283,505 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 948,988 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $328,863,000 after buying an additional 52,972 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 782,519 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $271,174,000 after buying an additional 14,788 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 632,993 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $219,357,000 after buying an additional 60,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natural Investments LLC purchased a new position in Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $156,296,000. 85.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TDY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $350.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $360.75.

In other news, CEO Aldo Pichelli sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.17, for a total value of $1,660,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 94,002 shares in the company, valued at $31,224,644.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 1,532 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.73, for a total transaction of $479,102.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,001 shares in the company, valued at $5,629,452.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,368 shares of company stock worth $17,443,305 over the last 90 days. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TDY opened at $332.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $299.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.17. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a twelve month low of $195.34 and a twelve month high of $398.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.02). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 15.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $784.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $785.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 9.54 EPS for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, the United Kingdom, Denmark, Canada, France, and the Netherlands. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments.

