Prudential PLC Purchases 263 Shares of Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY)

Prudential PLC lifted its position in Hershey Co (NYSE:HSY) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Hershey were worth $566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in Hershey by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Hershey by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Hershey by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in Hershey by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 27,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Hershey by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 326,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,269,000 after purchasing an additional 120,068 shares during the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 347 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.37, for a total value of $49,402.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,270,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 1,500 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.60, for a total value of $234,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 147,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,165,681.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,679 shares of company stock worth $1,341,371 in the last 90 days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $133.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.99. Hershey Co has a 52 week low of $109.88 and a 52 week high of $162.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.22 and its 200 day moving average is $145.83.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.08). Hershey had a return on equity of 71.52% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hershey Co will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a $0.773 dividend. This represents a $3.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

HSY has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hershey from $152.00 to $138.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Hershey from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Hershey from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hershey from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on Hershey from $155.00 to $154.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.63.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products. The company operates through two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

