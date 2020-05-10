State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc (NYSE:ARE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Alexandria Real Estate Equities were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 147.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 209.2% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Alexandria Real Estate Equities in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 99.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Alexandria Real Estate Equities news, insider Thomas J. Andrews sold 16,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.13, for a total value of $2,813,362.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,547 shares in the company, valued at $23,986,642.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andres Gavinet sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.26, for a total transaction of $451,210.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 44,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,809,961.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,630 shares of company stock worth $14,786,022 in the last 90 days. 1.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ARE opened at $152.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $144.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.26. Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc has a 52-week low of $109.22 and a 52-week high of $175.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50, a P/E/G ratio of 6.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($1.62). Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 2.64%. The firm had revenue of $439.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.63 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $1.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s payout ratio is currently 59.20%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ARE shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $195.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $130.45.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE:ARE), an S&P 500<sup>®</sup> company, is an urban office real estate investment trust ("REIT") uniquely focused on collaborative life science and technology campuses in AAA innovation cluster locations, with a total market capitalization of $21.8 billion and an asset base in North America of 33.7 million square feet ("SF") as of March 31, 2019.

