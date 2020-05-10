Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $803,000 Stock Position in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its stake in American Financial Group Inc (NYSE:AFG) by 86.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,310 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFG. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in American Financial Group by 77.1% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 278 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in American Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in American Financial Group by 976.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

AFG opened at $65.74 on Friday. American Financial Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $44.01 and a fifty-two week high of $115.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $65.82 and a 200-day moving average of $96.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.15 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.66 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 14th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.88%.

AFG has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet lowered American Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on American Financial Group from $100.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Raymond James lowered American Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. American Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Property and Casualty Insurance, Annuity, and Other. It offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses, trucks and recreational vehicles, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other property; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, general liability, executive liability, professional liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for leasing and financing institutions, surety and fidelity products, and trade credit insurance.

