Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Acquires 60,493 Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) by 38.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,493 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH were worth $1,103,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH in the fourth quarter worth $381,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,661,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,075,000 after acquiring an additional 588,030 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,488,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,437,000 after buying an additional 108,759 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH during the fourth quarter valued at about $150,687,000. 53.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH alerts:

Shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH stock opened at $6.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The company has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.76 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.43.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH had a negative net margin of 142.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $51.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 16.10%. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH’s payout ratio is presently 120.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $7.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $9.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH from $10.50 to $8.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.07.

In other ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH news, CEO David L. Finkelstein purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $612,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,060,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Serena Wolfe purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.12 per share, for a total transaction of $122,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH (NYSE:NLY).

Receive News & Ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANNALY CAP MGMT/SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.