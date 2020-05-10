Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Increases Stock Position in W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley Corp (NYSE:WRB) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,911 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in W. R. Berkley were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WRB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 70.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,494,000 after acquiring an additional 47,470 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.8% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,621,019 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $478,935,000 after purchasing an additional 39,912 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised W. R. Berkley to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Buckingham Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.63.

W. R. Berkley stock opened at $51.73 on Friday. W. R. Berkley Corp has a one year low of $43.05 and a one year high of $79.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $52.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.57. The company has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 0.80.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The insurance provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.04). W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

