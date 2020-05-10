Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Stock Price Up 11%

Lamb Weston Holdings Inc (NYSE:LW) rose 11% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $62.01 and last traded at $61.54, approximately 1,920,272 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 26% from the average daily volume of 1,520,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.42.

LW has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Lamb Weston in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $92.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.90.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.15). Lamb Weston had a net margin of 12.12% and a return on equity of 342.27%. The business had revenue of $937.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $953.62 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.95 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $8,412,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in Lamb Weston by 412.0% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 425 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. 85.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand name, as well as various customer labels.

