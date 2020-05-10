National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 37.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,440 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,790 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties by 161.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. National Retail Properties presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.50.

NNN stock opened at $33.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $31.00 and a 200-day moving average of $48.82. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.04 and a 12-month high of $59.26. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.67.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.06). National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The business had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.35 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.24%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.64%.

In other news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total transaction of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total transaction of $786,953.61. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

National Retail Properties Company Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

