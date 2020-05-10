Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $3.16 Million Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 31.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 213,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,241 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $3,164,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $667,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 19,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 5,975 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 19,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 1,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 13,736.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 35,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 35,441 shares in the last quarter. 78.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $18.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a twelve month low of $11.10 and a twelve month high of $31.64. The company has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.51.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 18.85%. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

A number of research analysts have commented on FITB shares. DA Davidson started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.11.

In other news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 104,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

