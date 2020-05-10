Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 969,713 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,913 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson makes up 1.0% of Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $127,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25.3% in the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 243,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,929,000 after acquiring an additional 49,097 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 8.8% in the first quarter. Intl Fcstone Inc. now owns 10,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the first quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 23,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 28.1% in the first quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 92,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,101,000 after acquiring an additional 20,245 shares during the period. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 49,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,514,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. UBS Group cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $388.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $140.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

