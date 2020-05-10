CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 4,300 Shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG)

CIBC Asset Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 10.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,814 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $711,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 251.3% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 1,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,179,888.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles John Koch purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,138.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 24,165 shares of company stock valued at $562,136 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

CFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus lowered their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. UBS Group raised Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.95.

CFG opened at $22.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 52 week low of $14.12 and a 52 week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.17). Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 17.23%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

