CIBC Asset Management Inc Sells 1,313 Shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT)

CIBC Asset Management Inc trimmed its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 14.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,313 shares during the quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JBHT. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 123.7% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,213 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,397,000 after purchasing an additional 25,556 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,199 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,359,000 after purchasing an additional 3,896 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC grew its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 2,709 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David G. Mee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.80, for a total value of $1,269,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 142,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,086,022. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total transaction of $545,896.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

JBHT opened at $103.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.41. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a fifty-two week low of $75.29 and a fifty-two week high of $122.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day moving average is $108.01.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The transportation company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. J B Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is 22.09%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on JBHT shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.24.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

