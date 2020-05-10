Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Posted by on May 10th, 2020

Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,810 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 1.4% of Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $109.16 and a one year high of $157.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $140.94.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America raised Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

