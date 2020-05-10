Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Pictet & Cie Europe SA

Pictet & Cie Europe SA raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 132.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 350,493 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 199,639 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 4.2% of Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Pictet & Cie Europe SA’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $45,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Houlihan Financial Resource Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,376,000. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. now owns 362,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,868,000 after buying an additional 37,290 shares during the period. Community Financial Services Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 25,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,730,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the period. Chelsea Counsel Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Chelsea Counsel Co. now owns 45,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,614,000 after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the period. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 18.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 13,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on JNJ shares. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

NYSE JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The stock has a market cap of $388.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of $140.07 and a 200-day moving average of $140.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 24.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares in the company, valued at $2,046,870.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

