Opus Capital Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Opus Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,910 shares of the company’s stock after selling 907 shares during the quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $109.16 and a 1-year high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be given a dividend of $1.01 per share. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.47.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.