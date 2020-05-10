Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,509 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $4,787,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its position in ResMed by 510.2% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 13,217 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 11,051 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in ResMed during the 1st quarter worth about $256,000. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in ResMed by 84.0% during the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 4,920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ResMed by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 78,571 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $11,573,000 after acquiring an additional 5,999 shares during the period. 67.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other ResMed news, insider David Pendarvis sold 4,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.06, for a total transaction of $734,519.22. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 135,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,991,867.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James Hollingshead sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,184,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,439 shares of company stock valued at $3,537,025 in the last ninety days. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE RMD opened at $162.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.50. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.85 and a twelve month high of $177.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.66, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $152.43 and a 200 day moving average of $154.80.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $769.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $717.70 million. ResMed had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 17.73%. ResMed’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that ResMed Inc. will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 14th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. ResMed’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of brokerages have commented on RMD. Oppenheimer raised ResMed from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 30th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ResMed in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, CLSA started coverage on ResMed in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.50.

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

