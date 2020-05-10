Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. Has $13.80 Million Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 6.7% of Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $13,799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. TIAA FSB raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 373,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,427,000 after acquiring an additional 10,688 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the last quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Stony Point Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JNJ. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $161.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Johnson & Johnson to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.47.

JNJ opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $109.16 and a 52 week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.84 billion, a PE ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be issued a $1.01 dividend. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

