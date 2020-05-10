Fernwood Investment Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fernwood Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 50.8% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 69.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on JNJ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target (down previously from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $163.47.

In other news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $127.69 per share, for a total transaction of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

JNJ stock opened at $148.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $140.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.31. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $109.16 and a fifty-two week high of $157.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $388.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 24.47% and a return on equity of 39.71%. The firm had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

