Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Inc.

Brinker Capital Inc. decreased its position in Citizens Financial Group Inc (NYSE:CFG) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,388 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Inc.’s holdings in Citizens Financial Group were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $195,958,000 after buying an additional 1,353,217 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after buying an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 14,945 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $607,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citizens Financial Group alerts:

NYSE:CFG opened at $22.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.84. Citizens Financial Group Inc has a 1-year low of $14.12 and a 1-year high of $41.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.76.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The bank reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 17.23% and a return on equity of 6.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group Inc will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 28th. Citizens Financial Group’s payout ratio is 40.63%.

In other news, Director Charles John Koch bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.76 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,757,138.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 24,165 shares of company stock worth $562,136 over the last three months. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CFG. Compass Point began coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Argus reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. ValuEngine downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.95.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Citizens Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citizens Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.