Sigma Planning Corp Makes New $644,000 Investment in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 161,790 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $644,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of KGC. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 12,221 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,247 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. 55.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on KGC. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Kinross Gold in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.37.

KGC stock opened at $7.02 on Friday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $2.72 and a 1 year high of $7.25. The company has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.58 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The firm had revenue of $879.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $867.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

