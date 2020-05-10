SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.85 Million Stock Holdings in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) by 27.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,739 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 13,570 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 19,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its holdings in California Water Service Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,730 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $759,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,212 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 5,969 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,319 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 76.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine cut California Water Service Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Boenning Scattergood raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott raised California Water Service Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on California Water Service Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. California Water Service Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Shares of CWT opened at $45.36 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12-month low of $39.74 and a 12-month high of $57.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion and a PE ratio of 43.20.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.44). California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 7.07%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) EPS. California Water Service Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that California Water Service Group will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th will be issued a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This is a boost from California Water Service Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.89%.

About California Water Service Group

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. It is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection.

