Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its stake in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,925 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Hilltop worth $1,937,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,960,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,873,000 after purchasing an additional 45,765 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hilltop by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,877,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,808,000 after purchasing an additional 69,458 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,621,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,413,000 after acquiring an additional 228,957 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Hilltop during the fourth quarter worth about $28,187,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 938,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,404,000 after acquiring an additional 45,506 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Hilltop from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.00.

In other news, Chairman Hill A. Feinberg sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $600,900.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 734,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,712,776.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director W Robert Nichols III sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.59, for a total transaction of $291,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 21.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $16.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.67. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.05 and a 12 month high of $26.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.16. Hilltop had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $382.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.75%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates in four segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination, and Insurance. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

