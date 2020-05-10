SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.94 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE)

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 75.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 186,192 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $1,944,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 126.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of KRE opened at $36.54 on Friday. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a 52-week low of $27.26 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.76 and its 200-day moving average is $49.37.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

