ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) Shares Bought by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of ATN International Inc (NASDAQ:ATNI) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,574 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 517 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.21% of ATN International worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ATNI. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ATN International by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in ATN International by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 26,473 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,468,000 after buying an additional 9,857 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ATN International by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,855,000 after purchasing an additional 7,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATNI. BidaskClub cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. National Securities cut shares of ATN International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of ATN International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.00.

In related news, CEO Michael T. Prior sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.64, for a total value of $183,936.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,350 shares in the company, valued at $34,131,624. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $57.33 on Friday. ATN International Inc has a one year low of $37.01 and a one year high of $79.64. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $60.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.07.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $110.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.99 million. Equities analysts anticipate that ATN International Inc will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. ATN International’s payout ratio is -618.18%.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless and wireline telecommunications services in North America, India, Bermuda, and the Caribbean. It operates through three segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers wireless and wireline services; wholesale wireless voice and data roaming services to wireless carriers principally in the Southwest and Midwest the United States; and retail wireless, wireline, and wholesale long-distance voice services to telecommunications carriers.

