SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Holdings in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 253.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,021 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 14,359 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Hill-Rom were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 73,417 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,298,000 after buying an additional 2,866 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new position in Hill-Rom during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,822,000. Transform Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,702 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,770 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $882,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HRC stock opened at $104.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.98. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $72.29 and a one year high of $117.50.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $723.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.72 million. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amy M. Dodrill sold 3,189 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $350,790.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,389 shares in the company, valued at $152,790. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $138.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of Hill-Rom in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of Hill-Rom in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.33.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates in three segments: Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, lifts and other patient mobility devices, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions; and medical equipment management services, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

