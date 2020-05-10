SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) by 60.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,899 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Waste Connections were worth $2,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of WCN. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Waste Connections by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 59,210 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,376,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Waste Connections by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 12,845 shares during the period. PFG Advisors grew its position in Waste Connections by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 20,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP grew its position in Waste Connections by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 121,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,043,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares during the period. 84.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on WCN. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $98.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Finally, AltaCorp Capital reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.47.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WCN opened at $92.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.98. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.61 and its 200 day moving average is $91.21. The stock has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.65 and a beta of 0.46.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 EPS. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.21%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

