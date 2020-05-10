Sigma Planning Corp Decreases Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 529 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,281,516 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $98,744,000 after buying an additional 124,809 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.1% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. JNB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $292,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 229.2% in the first quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $826,000 after buying an additional 13,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the first quarter worth $54,000.

NYSEARCA VGK opened at $46.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $36.29 and a 12-month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

