AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp cut its stake in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the first quarter worth $29,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in AmerisourceBergen by 392.9% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in AmerisourceBergen in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 66.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

NYSE:ABC opened at $88.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $85.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.60. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.06 and a 52-week high of $97.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $47.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.90 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 48.85% and a net margin of 0.85%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,099 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total value of $277,670.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,604,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total value of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,434 shares of company stock worth $4,767,015. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.63.

AmerisourceBergen Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.