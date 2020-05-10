Sigma Planning Corp Acquires Shares of 223,214 Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 223,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AUY. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $68,476,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,452,441 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,239,000 after purchasing an additional 7,580,160 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Yamana Gold by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,533,153 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $487,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592,284 shares in the last quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $11,571,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $14,557,000. 49.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on AUY shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. ValuEngine cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Yamana Gold from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Raymond James set a $5.50 target price on shares of Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $3.75 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Yamana Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.89.

Yamana Gold stock opened at $5.24 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.78 and a 12-month high of $5.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 17.61% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $356.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.22 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Yamana Gold’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.46%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc engages in operating mines, development stage projects, and exploration and mineral properties primarily in Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company primarily sells precious metals, including gold, silver, and copper. Its principal mining properties comprise the Chapada and Jacobina mines in Brazil; the Canadian Malartic mine in Canada; and the Cerro Moro mine in Argentina and the El Peñón and Minera Florida mines in Chile.

Read More: S&P/ASX 200 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.